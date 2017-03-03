Affordable Double Room For Rent Near Train Station Plymouth - 01752 414 331

Looking to rent a room in a house share Plymouth? Visit http://speedypropertylets.com/roominterest for the best shared accommodation and private rented houses in Plymouth.

Speedy Property Lets is an online lettings agency based in Plymouth that specialises in providing high quality rooms at affordable prices to their tenants.

As an indepentant property management company Speedy Property Lets are unlike many high street letting agencies in Plymouth. Many of the properties on our books are actually owned by us, which means that we have a vested interest in ensuring that any issues that arise are delt with in a fast and professional fashion, resulting in a win win for all!

If you're looking for a private rented shared accommodation in Plymouth that's close to town and Plymouth Uni then you're in the best place.

All our properties are high quality and set at affordable prices.

Come see us today to book a viewing of one of our wonderful rooms and ask about our no deposit service.

We have flexible terms to suit all budgets, so if you know of someone that wants a decent house to rent that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, visit us asap!

Connect with us via:

------------------------------

Twitter - http://www.Twitter.com/SpeedyPropLets

Facebook - http://Facebook.com/SpeedyPropertyLets

G+ - https://plus.google.com/+SpeedyPropertyLetsPlymouth

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/speedypropertyletsPlymouth

Speedy Property Lets

Suite 121

91 Mayflower Street

Plymouth

PL1 1SB

01752 414 331

#RentaRoomPlymouth

#DoubleRoomsNoDeposit

#SpeedyPropertyLets

#BestPropertyManagementCompanyPlymouth

#BestLettingAgentsPlymouth

Rooms for rent no deposit http://www.SpeedyPropertyLets.com/RoomInterest